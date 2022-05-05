Light rain showers have been occurring in eastern KELOLAND today. Amounts have generally been light, just a few tenths of an inch. These showers are likely to continue through the evening hours, mainly around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There is abundant sunshine in western South Dakota, where the temperatures are warmer.

2 PM

Skies will remain mostly cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND tonight, while it will be partly cloudy to the north and west. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s, with a light SE breeze.

Warmer air starts to return tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near normal, in the mid 60s East River, to the upper 60s to low 70s the west.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with brisk southerly winds that will also warm us up. We’re looking for the low 70s East River and the mid 70s to around 80 to the west. There could be some showers or even thundershowers in northern and western South Dakota.

Saturday night there could be some thunderstorms in central and western South Dakota that reach severe thunderstorm criteria. The Storm Predication Center has categorized the risk of severe weather as marginal, lowest on their one to five scale.

Thunderstorms will be more widespread on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and it will be breezy along with those thunderstorms.

We’ll have a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is already eyeing areas east of I-29 for severe weather potential.

Temperatures will be warm all week long. In fact, Sioux Falls may even make it into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and with that heat there will also be another chance for severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures should remain warmer than normal all of next week, before cooling takes place during the weekend of May 14-15.