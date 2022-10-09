In a similar manner to the first half of the weekend, the second half will feature generally quiet weather with a sign of the times ahead…in the short-term outlook, at least.

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see temperatures climb a bit higher than what we saw yesterday thanks to a weak boundary that will try to push through the region.

Highs rise into the upper 60s to low/mid 70s.

East River lows should be able to fall back into the upper 30s in general under partly to mostly clear skies. To the west, we’ll see lows fall into the low/mid 40s. All the while, we’ll be calm with high pressure still in place.

Breezy and warm conditions come back for Monday, with highs in the mid 70s across much of the region and a brisk southerly wind. Between that and the rather dry conditions in place both in terms of dry vegetation and a dry air mass, fire weather concerns will be in place once again.

Tuesday may even see warmer weather East River, with highs in the 70s to low 80s. That, along with the dry and breezy weather still in place, will create another day where fire weather concerns will be elevated.

To the west, chances for rain will begin to move into the picture. This lingers overnight on Tuesday and pushes to the east on Wednesday. Chances for rain aren’t too prevalent, but the other thing to watch with this is the passage of a cold front is the drop on the thermometer that comes afterward.

While Wednesday will be a bit more seasonable, Thursday will feature the chilliest air of the outlook. It won’t be as cold as last week, but we’ll still have highs only in the 50s at times to the east.

More seasonable conditions take over as we head into the end of the week and into next weekend. Odds for above average temperatures win out as we head deeper into the month.