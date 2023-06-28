After overnight thunderstorms cleared the area overnight, we’ve had a quiet day with abundant sunshine. We expect skies to remain mostly clear during the evening, with a lack of wind and humidity that occasionally gets in the way of outdoor activities this time of year.

The good news is that the weather should mostly be cooperative for boaters, skiers, and fishermen through the holiday period, because we really don’t see much in the way of winds through early next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, and there could be some spotty light showers in the northeast, and another round of thunderstorms – though not as strong as last night – in western South Dakota. Lows will again be in the low 60s, and a few degrees cooler around the Black Hills.

Skies will be partly cloudy again tomorrow, with a gentle northwest breeze. We don’t expect much in the way of rain in the east, though there could be a few light showers. Thunderstorms could again be an issue in the west, though the severe weather risk looks pretty low. Highs will be a little warmer than today, in the upper 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND.

A few more light showers will be possible on Friday, though they won’t do much for the ongoing drought. Highs will remain a few degrees above normal, in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a good chance of thunderstorms in western South Dakota.

The first weekend of July looks like the first weekend of July should. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s – and some locations should reach into the low 90s. Rainfall chances will be minimal, with the best chance being some light spotty showers on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny.

We’ll tack on a few degrees for Monday and Tuesday, the 4th of July. It will be hot and mostly dry, getting into the low 90s here in eastern KELOLAND. We’ve put a low chance of thunderstorms East River each day due to the surge of heat. There could be a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday.

The rest of next week continues to look a few degrees above average for early July.