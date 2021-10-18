Warm Monday, Rain and Snow Ahead: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 18th

Good morning! We finished the weekend with very mild weather. Highs yesterday reached the 70s and 80s across the board. We expect similar numbers today.

Futurecast winds will feature a steady breeze from the south today at 15-25 mph. That wind will change to north tomorrow in Rapid City and become strong at times. North winds will expand across the remainder to KELOLAND on Wednesday.

Rain and snow chances will arrive first in the Black Hills starting tomorrow. We expect rain to expand to the east on Wednesday.

The rain potential this week is certainly enough to affect the ongoing drought. Much of western SD could get over 1″ of moisture, some of it falling as snow. Even parts of eastern KELOLAND could see over .50″ of rain.

The snow forecast is still subject to change, but we are getting plenty of signals that some snow will fall in western KELOLAND tomorrow night into Wednesday. Stay tuned as we get more information.

Enjoy the warm weather today with highs in the 70s for most locations.

Tonight looks mild with lows in the 40s with a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow will still be mild in the southeast, but much of the west and north will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The 7 day forecast features much cooler weather Thursday and Friday with highs struggling to hit 50. There could easily be frost and freeze weather at night as well.