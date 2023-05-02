Just like Monday, Tuesday has been another great day to get outside with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Temperatures have been able to warm up a bit from yesterday as well!

As of 2:30 pm CDT Tuesday

The wind, however, has not backed off quiet yet further to the east. That, combined with a dry air mass and dry vegetation, has prompted enhanced fire weather concerns to be raised. A red flag warning remains in effect through the evening for areas of SE KELOLAND shaded in pink. Be mindful of any outdoor heat sources.

Winds do back off a bit as we go into the night, though it’ll be at least a bit breezy at times…especially East River. Overnight lows fall into the 30s across much of our East River communities. To the west, we may see some 40s for lows.

More of the same is on the way for Wednesday regarding sunshine, but southerly winds take over on both sides of the river this time around. As a result, we’ll enjoy warmer temperatures across the board with highs in the 70s to low 80s…the latter being more likely to the west.

With high pressure firmly in control and a rather amplified ridge aloft, warmer temperatures will hold steady for at least one more day. Thursday should also shape up to be a warm day with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, but the grip loosens a bit over KELOLAND.

Some late evening showers and a storm or two are possible further south of I-90, but much of the day itself is shaping up to be pretty good.

Better chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms are on the way beginning on Friday and going through the weekend. Some days will have better chances than others. Right now, Saturday holds the best shot for some unsettled weather across the region. With that said, however, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies through Sunday if you have any outdoor plans.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures are favored. Keep in mind that average highs in the middle of May are in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may also reintroduce a shower/storm chance on Tuesday.