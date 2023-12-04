After another round of fog in the morning, we were able to at least salvage a better and more visible afternoon. We have, however, been seeing some scattered rain and snow showers in a few portions of the region.

As of 2 pm CST Monday

It has also been a rather windy day out west. Various wind headlines remain in place West River through the first part of the evening and into the first part of the night as well. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 to 60 mph at times.

The discussion of moisture over the next seven or so days is not going to have all that much substance, but there are a few features to watch. After today’s clipper, we do admittedly stay very quiet from Tuesday through at least Thursday. Friday holds the next chance for anything to come our way…and even then it isn’t much and it isn’t for everyone. Northeastern and western KELOLAND may see some snow showers here and there.

We quiet down again for the weekend before we watch the start of next week. Another system may try to get its act together and give a chance for snow showers across KELOLAND, but moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive. Still, considering how dry it has been over the last four to six weeks, it’s something to watch.

From there, we watch the thermometer, and there’s a little more to talk about here. While Tuesday is a cooler day to the east, warmer temperatures begin to make their move out west and migrate eastward for Wednesday and Thursday.

Both of those days will likely feature temperatures that are 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. That’ll be the peak that we see on the temperature side of things…as “chillier” temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend. We’ll still be above average, but it’ll be a lot closer at least.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: