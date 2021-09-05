Warm Labor Day; Dry Through At Least Friday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, September 5

Following some isolated shower and storm activity to the southeast, we’ll quiet down as high pressure takes over once more.

Another cool and comfortable night is on the way, with lows falling into the 50s across the region.

Labor Day may be the warmest day of the next seven as a cold front makes its move into KELOLAND. Though we are talking about another front, there’s little to no moisture associated with it beyond some extra cloud cover now and again.

Ahead of the boundary, we’ll watch as highs climb into the 90s West River and mid to upper 80s east of the James River valley.

In the wake of this front, temperatures slip backward a bit on Tuesday…more so West River. We’ll return to the 70s to low 80s across much of the region East River, though central KELOLAND may hold in the low 80s. To the west, we may also return to the upper 70s.

Another warm-up is expected to take us through the end of the work and school week, with above average temperatures likely coming back into the picture.

All the while, we do expect to remain dry through the end of the week and even into the weekend. Little to no rain comes along through this time, with the next “good” chance for rain not coming along until the tail end of the forecast and a little bit beyond that as well.