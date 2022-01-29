Mild temperatures were enjoyed by many today, and it won’t be the last time we get the chance to see this in the near-term or long-term outlooks.

Winds calm down tonight, but it won’t get as cold as it has been in previous nights…especially East River. Overnight lows fall into the teens and 20s through much of the region, though NE KELOLAND could squeak below 10 degrees in some areas with enough lingering snow on the ground.

East River temperatures take a small step backward on Sunday, while West River highs hold in the 50s under partly to at times mostly cloudy skies. All the while, we’ll continue to feature a lack of moisture across KELOLAND.

Warmer temperatures jump over the river and head east as we start the new work and school week. This will easily be the warmest day for everyone…not just out west this time…with highs in the 50s across much of the area. The exception would likely be in the northeast again, with highs in the 40s.

By the time we reach the first day of February, temperatures fall through the day as low pressure moves to the area. Some snow showers are possible to the west during this time.

Chances for midweek snow are slim at best south of I-90 as low pressure deepens to our south. As a result, we’ll likely remain quiet…but it’ll be cold with well-below average temperatures by day and by night. Wind chill headlines are possible, especially to the northeast.

Despite the cold start to the month, a warming trend takes over through the first full week of the new month. All the while, we’ll remain pretty quiet beyond a few small snow shower chances at times.