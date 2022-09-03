SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures will be cooler today than they have been. We will have plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for the high today. There is a light breeze and clear skies.

Tonight will be a cooler night. Lows dip into the 50s with a few 40s possible. The north winds from yesterday pushed most of the humidity to our south so more comfortable overnight. Mostly clear tonight with a light breeze.

Tomorrow will be more seasonable in the low 80s in eastern KELOLAND and upper 80s to near 90 in central and western South Dakota. Lots of sunshine for the holiday weekend.

The 7 day remains dry and warm. 80s and 90s will be our highs through Friday. Dry and sunny conditions for the week. The chance for rain trying to come back for next weekend.