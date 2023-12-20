SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have continued with the well above normal temperatures. Eastern KELOLAND had afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s, with 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. The winds have been light and will stay light the next couple of days. We have a few clouds moving into the area.

As of 2 PM

Thick cloud cover will become a staple as we head through the end of the work week. Tonight the winds will stay light. Lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s, which is actually near our normal high temperatures as we head into Christmas.

We will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies for your Thursday. Winds will stay light. High temperatures tomorrow will be very similar to today, with 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be much of the same as today and Thursday. Winds will be light. High temperatures will be in the 40s in eastern and central KELOLAND, with low 50s in the west. The difference on Friday is there will be more sunshine in central and western South Dakota.

As we head through this weekend into Christmas we could see a few temperature records in jeopardy. These records include overnight lows and daytime highs. There is a system moving in for Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day that could linger into Tuesday. Eastern KELOLAND looks to stay mostly rain but that could change.

The system on Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day could bring more snow than rain into western and central KELOLAND. Temperatures return to near for Sunday and Monday in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND.

Even in the areas that will see more snow than rain, the amounts are looking to stay light. The oranges and reds have the best chance to see an inch or more of snow. Even in areas that see the heaviest snow could be around 2 or 3 inches.