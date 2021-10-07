Warm Friday before a cloudy, rainy Saturday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 7

Skies are mostly sunny today – with the exception of Sioux Falls and NW Iowa and SW Minnesota, where clouds are thicker. There might even be some sprinkles east of I-29. Temperatures continue above-average for early October, in the 70s to low 80s.

2 PM

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with mild lows in the low to mid 50s. A light south breeze will help hold temperatures up.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining ten degrees above-average for early October. That means the low 80s, a bit cooler in western South Dakota as cooler air starts to drift in.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with the best chance of rain that we’ve had in awhile. An easterly breeze will cool temperatures back to the mid to upper 70s in eastern KELOALND. Rainfall will be less in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAD – less than a tenth of an inch – and heavier in the north. Aberdeen and the northern tier of counties in South Dakota could get a half to ¾: of rain. There might even be a little lightning. Rapid City will be breezy and cooler, as northwest winds bring in temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with lingering morning showers in central and eastern South Dakota. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 60s with the brisk NW wind.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could have a light shower on Monday, but skies will be mostly sunny across the majority of KELOLAND. Temperatures will cool back to near-normal values in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 60s. But a cold front will move into western KELOLAND, with a chance of showers as winds become brisk and cooler air takes hold. Rapid City’s highs will only be in the low 50s.

Wednesday looks like it will very west across KELOLAND. Forecast models are putting out significant rainfall amounts, one to two inches in western and central South Dakota. Sioux Falls and the east could get an inch with showers and thundershowers. Wednesday will also be windy and cool, a raw day, with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be even cooler in western South Dakota, and the Black Hills and even Rapid City could get a mix of rain and snow during the coldest part of the day.

The front should move away on Thursday, taking the rain with it. But there will be strong northwest winds, and it will be chilly with upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will recover a couple degrees Friday through the following weekend (October 16-17), near-normal in the mid to upper 60s.