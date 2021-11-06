Warm First Weekend of November – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, November 6

The first weekend of November is going to look and feel like the first weekend of October across the region, so enjoy it if you can.

A large ridge of high pressure will set up shop over KELOLAND, keeping above average temperatures very much in place despite any cloud cover that comes along. With that said, however, record highs should remain generally safe.

Highs climb into the upper 60s to low 70s across a good amount of the region.

Cloud cover moves back into the region as we go into the night, keeping temperatures a bit more in check along with southerly flow coming in as well. Lows fall into the upper 30s to low/mid 40s.

Another warm day is on the way for Sunday, despite high pressure moving eastward. Southerly flow aloft will keep well above average temperatures in place, with highs on either side of 70 to the southeast with low/mid 60s further north and west.

Temperatures begin to back off as we start the next work and school week. We’ll fall in to the 50s across much of the region on Monday with some 40s in western KELOLAND.

Speaking of the west, we’ll see some rain and snow move into the region during this time. A few showers may try to move eastward, but much of our East River locations should stay dry.

We get a small chance for rain again on Tuesday, but much of that day may end up being dry.

A better chance for rain comes along by Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures continuing to back off as we head later into the week.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to below average temperatures are expected to stick around…especially to the east.