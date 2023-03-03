SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures have been warming today. Winds have been light throughout the day, but slightly stronger in western South Dakota compared to eastern KELOLAND. Many areas have had filtered sunlight with the clouds trying to break apart.

2 PM

The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the southern Black Hills through tonight.

Storm totals could be around 3 to 6 inches or more in the area.

Tonight could see snow showers in western South Dakota and flurries in southeastern KELOLAND. Fog is also possible tonight. Winds will be light for the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow is going to be similar to today. We will start the morning with cloud cover, but turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will stay mostly light for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s much like today.

There is now a Winter Storm Watch issued for northern KELOLAND. This watch is for Saturday night through Monday morning. This area could see 4 to 6 inches of snow with wind gusts nearing 45 MPH.

Sunday will be the next chance for rain or snow in KELOLAND. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s again but there will be a stronger wind and more clouds. This system could bring rain and snow in southern KELOLAND, but more snow to the north.

Here is a check of the snow forecast for Sunday into Monday. The heavier snowfall totals will be seen along and north of Highway 212. Watertown and Aberdeen to Mobridge could see 3 to 6 inches possible. Southern areas of KELOLAND will see smaller amounts.

The more significant snowfall comes by the middle to end of next week. Colder temperatures accompany this system along with the wind pick up. Highs will struggle to be in the 20s by Friday across KELOLAND.