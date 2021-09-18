Warm Final Weekend of Summer – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, September 18

The final weekend of the summer season will certainly have the feel of a pair of summer days…from above average temperatures to brisk southerly winds.

Of the two days, Saturday will be the “cooler” and less windy of the two weekend days. With high pressure still in control for a little while longer, we’ll see temperatures in the 70s to low/mid 80s East River. To the west, however, we’ll likely see 90s.

Southerly flow at the surface and aloft will bring in warm temperatures overnight, with lows in the 60s.

We’re hot and windy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies at first.

Cloud cover increases later in the day, and NE KELOLAND may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms…a few of which may be strong to severe.

A potent cold front pushes eastward, sending a chance for showers and thunderstorms through much of KELOLAND. This will be our best chance for some beneficial rainfall across the region, with highs taking a decent hit over the course of the day. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the low 70s.

The last day of summer won’t feel like the outgoing season, but at least it’ll be dry and pleasant to be outside all the same. Highs may not escape the 60s across much of KELOLAND.

This leads into the first days of fall, which are looking quite nice for early fall outdoor activities. Seasonably cool days and chilly nights will hold steady more often than not, though a small spike on Thursday is possible.

All the while, we remain dry going into the first weekend of the new season.