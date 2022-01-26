Warm, dry weekend on the way: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 26

As expected, a south breeze got us started on warming before sunrise. Now, brisk south winds are helping temperatures climb. The south wind has created some blowing snow problems in the NE corner of South Dakota and along the Buffalo Ridge. But after days in the deep freeze, we’ve returned to warmer than normal for late January.

2 pm

It will be breezy again tonight, but the winds will switch to the northwest and return cooler air to the region. With a back door cold front in NE South Dakota, there could be a little light snow. Lows will be mild, in the low 20s along with that brisk NW wind.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will remain breezy. There could be a few flurries or light snow showers, but accumulations will be minimal if anything. Highs will be around 30 in eastern KELOLAND – but due to strengthening north winds, we expect temperatures will actually fall during the day, setting up another cold night and cold Friday morning.

After a chilly start to Friday, it will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be around 30 in eastern KELOLAND as the winds ease. Western South Dakota, with better sunshine, will get to the low to mid 40s

The weekend looks warm and pleasant. Skies will be partly cloudy. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, while western South Dakota will be breezier with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a little cooler – though still a little above-normal for the end of January – in the mid 30s East River, and the 40s to low 50s in the west.

Monday will also remain mild, in the 30s to low 40s, with increasing clouds ahead of an incoming snow system. The setup gives us the potential for snowfall in KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest on Tuesday of next week, the first meaningful snowfall we’ve had in a long time. However, today’s forecast models have backed off on amounts for KELOLAND, with a more southerly track of the system before it swings to the northeast toward Minneapolis. We’ll be keeping an eye for changes over the next few days.

It continues to look like that system will drag much colder air into the region, with colder temperatures on Wednesday, before we warm back up for the rest of next week through the following weekend, the first weekend of February.