Warm – but not as warm – tomorrow; 40s this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 1

Abundant cloud cover hangs over KELOLAND, trying to fight off the warm air with potential record high temperatures. Despite the clouds, temperatures are already well above-normal across KELOLAND.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll continue to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and that will hold up our overnight lows. In fact, they will be higher than our normal high temperatures for early December. With a westerly breeze, we’ll be in the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and even warmer in the west.

Tomorrow the breezes will switch to the west, but it will still be very warm. We expect the low 60s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, the low 50s in Aberdeen and the northeast, and the low 70s in Rapid City, which will have a combination of mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze.

Friday will be cooler as the wind switches to the north, but still ten degrees above normal. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees across KELOLAND.

The weekend looks dry and closer to normal temperature-wise. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s in the east, while Rapid City rebounds back to the 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy, but temperatures will still be in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will become more numerous on Monday, with highs in the low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and the 50s in the west.

We’ll put some light snow in the forecast for Tuesday, which will also be breezy with thick cloud cover. At this point we’re only expecting a snowfall under an inch, so pretty light and not the type of snow we expect in December. Sioux Falls is already more than 7” behind in the snow department this season.

The first half of next week continues to look cool, but then it appears we’re in for another warmup the second half of next week.