Skies are mostly sunny, with the exception of NE South Dakota where a patch of clouds is moving south out of North Dakota. Northwest winds are blowing across KELOLAND (very strong in the west, gusting over 50 mph), giving us much above normal day for early February, close to record territory. On the downside, fire concerns remain high.

2 PM

Winds will still be brisk overnight, and we may even get a few flurries with no accumulation. The NW breeze will hold temperatures in the 20s overnight.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy and cooler. NW winds will blow at 15-30 mph, drawing down cooler air. I say cooler, but highs will still be in the above-average, in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

On Thursday, highs will be in the mid 40s East River to the mid 50s in the west. But a fast moving system could give us some light rain or snow showers, though amounts will be extremely light, in the range of a few tenths of an inch. Southwest winds will also give us a breeze along with whatever raindrops or snowflakes we get.

There could be another chance of light snow on Friday, but it is looking more iffy. Friday will be a partly cloudy day, and it will be cooler, in the upper 30s to mid 40s – still above-average for this part of February.

Saturday looks cold, the only colder than normal day in the forecast. With a partly cloudy sky we will be down in the single digits in the morning, and warm only to the low 20s East River. Western South Dakota will be more moderate, in the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be warmer, again with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll be in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the low to mid 40s in the west.

It will be warmer for Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the mid to upper 30s East River to the low 50s in Rapid City.

Tuesday looks breezy and a little warmer, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will bounce around the rest of next week. But there are hints that we may – may – get a shot at some meaningful snowfall in the second half of next week. Let’s hope that pans out, because Sioux Falls is now 13” below normal for snowfall, and there are similar concerns across the entire KELOLAND region.