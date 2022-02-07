There will be concerns about any wildfires that may occur this week, because it will be breezy if not windy most of the week. For the most part, those winds will be accompanied by warm temperatures. Today we have mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring through the 40s into the 50s. We’ll top around 60 along and east of the Missouri River.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a brisk SW wind turning to the west. That will help keep mild air in place with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s – near our normal high temperatures in early February.

Tomorrow will be a very windy and dry day – hence fire concerns. Westerly winds should gust to 40 mph or more.

Highs will be close to 20 degrees above average, in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be cooler, as the winds back off a bit and turn to the northwest. With partly cloudy skies, we’ll be in the mid to upper 30s East River, and the low to mid 40s in the west.

Highs will mostly be in the 40s Thursday and Friday, with a fast-moving clipper system coming through with our only real chance of moisture – and even that will be quite light. We could have some light rain showers on Thursday and light snow showers Thursday night and Friday. Amounts will be quite meager, perhaps a few tenths of an inch of snow.

Behind that clipper, temperatures will cool down for the weekend. With partly cloudy skies both days. Saturday will reach abound 30 Saturday and the 40s in the west. Sunday will be warmer, in the upper 30s East River and the 40 again in the west.

Monday, Valentine’s Day, looks like the warmest day we’ll have next week, with the low 40s East River and the low 50s West River. Starting Tuesday we’ll cool down.

And unfortunately, we still aren’t seeing much in the way of signals for much needed meaningful snowfall.