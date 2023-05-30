SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we did see a few showers in a few places this morning, much of Memorial Day has been mainly quiet.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

Later this evening, that may change as we keep an eye on the potential to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over the region. Chances are highest to the west and then in southern and southeastern KELOLAND overnight.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the aforementioned portions of the region.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that pops up. Have your StormTracker App ready to go as well.

Overnight lows gradually fall into the 50s West River and low 60s East River.

Chances increase a bit for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, so areas that remained mainly dry on Tuesday will have another chance. Still, coverage will be spotty…and unless you find yourself under one of these storms, you’ll likely see little to no moisture.

Highs hold in the mid to upper 80s across much of KELOLAND with low 80s to the west. Even a few low 90s are possible to the east and southeast.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as we head into Thursday and even Friday as well, with both days featuring the best overall chances to see rain for a majority of the region.

Highs on Thursday hold steady in the mid to upper 80s for much of KELOLAND. Toward the Black Hills, we’ll see highs in the 70s.

The unsettled pattern lingers into the weekend as well, with scattered thunderstorms possible on both days.

We’ll even kick off the new work week on an unsettled note as thunderstorm chances don’t really let up until next Monday. We may finally get a break from the unsettled pattern by next Tuesday, but the warmer than average temperatures won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

While we do have a daily chance for unsettled weather, total rain amounts won’t be too high due to the scattered nature of these storms. While there will be localized higher amounts where storms set up shop, it won’t be a widespread soaking of rain for KELOLAND.