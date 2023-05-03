SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Winds are staying light as we head through the afternoon. There are hardly any clouds in KELOLAND, except of the Black Hills where there could be afternoon rain or thundershowers. This afternoon has temperatures above normal, in the 70s and low 80s.

2 PM

For tonight we will continue through with mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s. The rain showers in western South Dakota will come to an end when the sun sets.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up slightly by remain more mild than the last few days. We could see rain or thundershowers tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-90.

With those shower and thunderstorm chance, we have a marginal risk along and south of the Nebraska boarder for the storms to become severe. The main risks will be strong wind and hail.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will be relatively light. There will be more cloud cover throughout the day with widespread rain and thunder shower chances.

Rain and thunder shower chances stay in the 7 day forecast through the middle of next week. We are expecting the highs to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend and next week. There are only two days of stronger winds next week compared to the whole 7 day forecast.

Here is a look at the total rainfall amounts for next week. The darker blues are around an inch from about Pine Ridge, to Pierre, and to Aberdeen. The southeast portion of KELOLAND, in the lighter blues and purples, could see higher amounts.