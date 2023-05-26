Expect more summer-like weather the next several days in KELOLAND. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast will certainly feel warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

We saw 80s for much of KELOLAND yesterday, well above the averages for this time of year.

We did manage to pick up a few showers in southeast KELOLAND yesterday, but they all fizzled after sunset. There is no doubt this is a dry pattern and are witnessing the development of flash drought conditions across parts of the Midwest.

You can see the spotty rains from yesterday on the map below. Wakonda picked up around a third of an inch.

Spearfish also saw some rain yesterday in the northern Black Hills.

Futurecast keeps most of the region dry, with a few hits of rain a possibility across the far west this evening. There’s a chance some of those showers and t-showers could make it to the Missouri River as well. Expect more wind tomorrow from the south or southeast, a common theme of the forecast.

The big weather story is the major “block” of high pressure to our east. This drastically reduces the rain chances near the high, thus the reason why rain chances are best in western SD in the coming days. We do see that high weakening early next week, so a rain “chance” will develop in more areas by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dew point needs to increase in order support rain chances next week. The numbers should improve with time, but we should proceed with caution. We are still lacking “deep” atmospheric moisture, thus the scattered rain chances we have for now.

Temperatures will be above normal until further notice. This also accelerates drying trends as soil temperatures increase and evapotranspiration change due to the changing conditions. Outlooks on temperatures and rainfall patterns will be important to watch in the coming days.

Take a look at the 15 day moisture trend maps below. Notice how dry it’s getting to our east over Iowa and Illinois.

The American model agrees with the Euro model.

Here are the details of the forecast.