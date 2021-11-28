Warm and Mainly Dry as we Head Toward December – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 28

With southerly flow in place, we won’t be as chilly tonight as we were tonight. This will be the set-up to an unseasonably warm stretch of weather that will carry through the next several days with few exceptions.

As hinted earlier, overnight lows won’t fall as far as they did the night before, with partly cloudy skies in place. Temperatures only fall into the mid 30s across much of the region. Winds start calm, but they’ll pick up as we head toward daybreak.

The first of several unseasonably warm days comes along on Monday with a plume of warmth blanketing the region. Even with a brisk northwesterly wind in place, highs will surge into the 50s East River and 60s to the west. Northeastern KELOLAND may hang tough in the low 50s.

It won’t be the last time we talk about unseasonable warmth as we head through the work and school week.

A brief “cool-down” comes along on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s, but another surge of warmth comes along as we kick off the month of December.

Once again, we’ll be talking about highs in the 50s and 60s and even the low 70s. In fact, it’s possible that some all-time December highs may be in jeopardy.

We may be able to close out the next work and school week on a chillier note as a cold front pushes through the region.

All the while, we should remain mainly dry. There’s a bit of spread over the long-range outlook with regard to any precip chances, so we’ll watch this as we go along.