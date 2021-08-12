Warm and dry through the weekend, but even warmer early next week: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 12

It’s another sunny and warm day across KELOLAND. A northerly breeze is bringing in dry and clean (not smoky) air – with the exception of Rapid City and the Black Hills, where the Kirk Hill fire has put some locallzed smoke into the air. Temperatures are a cooler than yesterday, mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

2 pm

Tonight skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. With the dry air in place giving up the heat of the day, it is going to be a fairly cool night, with lows in the low to mid 50s. It would not be out of the question to see some locations drop down into the 40s. There will be little or no wind.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures similar to today – the low to mid 80s. A NW breeze will keep the dry air in place.

The weekend looks warmer. After another cool morning, we’ll return to the mid 80s to the low 90s on Saturday, with a mostly clear sky (though there may be some returning smoke obscuring the blue), and a light south breeze.

Sunday will be another warm day, in the mid 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s to the west. We’ve dropped the chance of showers for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Sunday, but there may be a few sprinkles with little effect.

Winds and humidity look to increase on Monday. Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll warm to the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s in the west. It will be just as warm on Tuesday, though incoming fronts will bring a chance of thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota. As more energy arrives Thursday night and Wednesday, we’ll put scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. The forecast models suggest we could actually get significant, beneficial rainfall from those thunderstorms. Slightly cooler air follows for the rest of the week.