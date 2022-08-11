A band of clouds with some light showers is moving through NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota, but rainfall amounts are extremely limited. Skies are mostly sunny across the remainder of KELOLAND. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, in the 80s and 90s. It is hottest in western South Dakota, with another toasty day in the Black Hills for the Sturgis Rally.

2PM

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, and it will be quite warm and a little humid. Lows will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be a little breezy as south winds kick in, and warm us for the weekend. There could be a band of light showers in NE South Dakota along the Buffalo Ridge into southwest Minnesota, likely to be well east of the Sioux Falls area. Otherwise we’ll have highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s, hottest in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and it looks like a dry day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Showers will be a bit more likely on Sunday, with highs falling back to the low to mid 80s East River to the upper 80s in central South Dakota.

We’ll keep showers in the forecast each day next week. It’s not that it will rain every day, it’s just that the forecast models are disagreeing on pinpointing the timing of any showers that form. Right now, they aren’t indicating heavy rainfall, only occasional showers. The rainfall amounts may be a little heavier midweek.

Temperature-wise, it looks like we’ll be near- or a little below-normal next week.