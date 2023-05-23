Hazy skies continue over KELOLAND again this morning as we watch temperatures warm once again into the 80s. In fact, parts of northeast KELOLAND could hit 90 today.

The thick smoke plume from Canada can be seen on the map below.

The weather pattern is still looking dry the next few days in much of eastern KELOLAND. That will add to the rainfall deficits already in place across the areas shaded in yellow and orange.

The 60 day trend also shows the pockets of drier weather from southeastern KELOLAND, south into Iowa, eastern Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri.

We don’t see much of a change today. The radar review this morning is mostly quiet here in KELOLAND.

Futurecast picks up on those 80s this afternoon with dry skies for most of the region. There is a slim chance of rain across the Black Hills later today, with a few more scattered cells into North Dakota tonight. We’ll repeat the 80s for much of the region tomorrow, with only isolated hits of rain possible.

The pattern will slow to change, so the best chance of rain will continue to stay in western SD as head toward Memorial Day weekend. We expect Sioux Falls to stay mainly dry the next 7 to 10 days.

It will also remain warm, with temperatures staying at or above normal across much of the northern plains into early June.

Here are the details of the forecast.