Warm and Dry First Weekend of Fall – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, September 25

The first weekend of fall will be a winner from start to finish, but it may not always feel like fall in one way or another.

Frost advisories remain in effect through mid-morning Saturday in portions of NE KELOLAND, as much of the region gets off to a figuratively and literally frosty start.

We’ll warm up nicely considering the chilly start, with highs climbing into the mid 70s East River and low 80s to the west. All the while, we all get in on a sunny day.

Skies remain partly to mostly clear as we go into the night, but it won’t be as chilly as Friday night. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s to mid 50s with southerly flow keeping temperatures a bit more in check this time.

Another sunny day is on the way for the second half of the weekend, with temperatures continuing to climb higher up the thermometer. Highs reach the 80s East River, with some 90s popping up to the west.

We have some “Copy, Paste” weather on the way to kick off the new work and school week. More sunshine on Monday and more warmth, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Summer-like temperatures won’t go quietly, with yet another midsummer kind of day on Tuesday before some meaningful change comes along.

We’ll introduce the chance for some rain by the last two days of September, though the chances are confined to West River locations on Wednesday before migrating eastward on Thursday.

Some more showers are possible on Friday as temperatures moderate and return to near average levels going into the first few days of October.