SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another afternoon of above-normal temperatures. This is due to all the sunshine and stronger south winds. The warm temperatures and stronger winds will continue as we head into the holiday weekend. This evening southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, and western South Dakota, including Rapid City, could see thundershowers. They will move quickly.

2 PM

The better chance for rain or thunderstorms in western South Dakota will be after dark. Otherwise, we will have partly to mostly clear skies for the overnight hours. Lows will be mild in the upper 50s to the low 60s. The south wind will continue.

The strong south wind will be prevalent tomorrow. High temperatures will be above normal again in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Eastern KELOLAND will be partly to mostly clear skies for your Friday. Pierre and central KELOLAND could see rain showers, and western South Dakota could see thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm chance in western South Dakota comes with a marginal risk, in green, and a slight risk in yellow. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under a thunderstorm.

On Saturday, the pattern continues. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s along with stronger south winds continuing. Partly to mostly clear skies will continue in eastern KELOLAND. Central KELOLAND, including Pierre, could see rain showers during the weekend’s first half. Western South Dakota could see thunderstorms.

Saturday evening has a marginal risk of severe weather. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under the storms.

The Sioux Falls 7-day forecast will have high temperatures in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the low-60s. That is well above normal for this time of year. The strong south winds continue through Monday. Monday through Thursday features chances to see rain and thunderstorms.

The 7-day forecast is a little different in Rapid City. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s. These temperatures are above average. It is unlikely that it will rain or storm every day but there is a chance. The storms that do pop up will be isolated due to daytime heating.

Even with all the chances to see rain or thunderstorms through the long weekend the amount of precipitation will be light. The heavier amounts will be in southwestern and south-central KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND will stay dry through Monday night.