SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – Temperatures for today are going to be well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the first day of October is 70° and we will slowly climb to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Saturday will be into the 70s and 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will be in the 60s and 70s and a chance of isolated showers will linger into Sunday. KELOLAND will continue the day with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.

Tonight will be another mild night across KELOLAND. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will stay in the area for the overnight hours. A lighter breeze 5 to 15 MPH across the region tonight for KELOLAND. Western KELOLAND could see isolated showers or thunderstorms for the overnight hours.

Sunday will be another above average day. Highs for tomorrow will be in the 70s and a few low 80s again. Parts of western, central, and northeast KELOLAND could see an isolates shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. Sunday will remain partly to mostly cloudy and breezy for KELOLAND.

The seven day forecast starts off breezy in eastern and central KELOLAND for this weekend. A chance of showers will be in eastern KELOLAND for the first part of next week. In central and western South Dakota a chance of showers starts as early as this weekend and into the new week. 70s and 80s will be the high for the next few days and by the end of the work week, KELOLAND could see highs only in the 50s. Overnight lows start in the 50s and by the end of next week could be down into the 30s.