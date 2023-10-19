SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The afternoon has had lots of sunshine which help boost the temperatures above normal. Normal temperatures across KELOLAND are 58° and 59°. This afternoon has had mid 60s to mid 70s. There is a stronger breeze in central and western South Dakota.

As of 2 PM

Today has been much warmer than yesterday. Buffalo is sitting 21° warmer than this same time yesterday. All of KELOLAND is warmer than yesterday which is what this map shows.,

As of 2 PM

For tonight we will keep things mild. We will have clear skies and the winds will die down. Low temperatures will drop to the 40s across KELOLAND. Rapid City and western South Dakota will stay in the low 50s. We could see patchy fog by tomorrow morning in eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow is going to be warmer and windy. There will be plenty of sunshine across KELOLAND. A majority of KELOLAND will have a strong breeze from the northwest. High temperatures are going to be in the 70s and near 80° in south central South Dakota. These highs are going to be 15° to 20° above normal.

Saturday will have less wind. There will still be plenty of sunshine across the region. High temperatures are going to be cooler compared to Friday, but will still be at or above normal. Sunday looks to be much of the same. Central and western South Dakota will be slightly warmer again on Sunday.

The 7 day forecast stays dry through the weekend. Rain showers return to the forecast starting Monday. The chance for rain showers will be widespread on and off through Thursday. The middle of the week has temperatures falling slightly below normal. Stronger winds return on Thursday.