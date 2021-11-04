Warm air here through weekend; another cold air mass for late next week: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, November 4

Fog has been incredibly persistent in Sioux Falls and areas east of the James River – though it does appear to be eroding west of I-29. The remainder of KELOLAND is sunny and warm, and going to stay that way the rest of the day. Where there is sun, temperatures have risen above-normal for early November.

2 PM

Tonight will be mild, with a light south breeze. Skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow looks partly cloudy and windy, with a brisk south wind that will eventually change to the northwest in central and western South Dakota. It will be a very warm day, though, with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend still looks great. It will be dry and exceptionally warm, more than ten degrees above normal. We’ll call it partly cloudy all weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s East River both days, and a few degrees warmer in the west. Rapid City will have a shot at 70 degrees. Sunday will seem shorter with an earlier sunset due to Daylight Saving Time ending.

We’ll start next week mild, with the upper 50s. There may be a few sprinkles in western South Dakota as cooler air approaches. The forecast models are suggesting a slightly heavier and widespread rainfall for the middle of next week, which will also be breezy as cooler air pours in. Currently we favor rain over snowfall as the precipitation type in all but western South Dakota, where a few flakes of snow will mix in.

It looks like the cold air is going to hang around for Veterans Day through the following weekend (November 13-14) – and even into the following week. Highs look like they’ll remain in the low to mid 40s East River.