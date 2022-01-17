Warm again tomorrow, but turning windy and cold tomorrow night: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 17

It is a mild day across KELOLAND, although there have been abundant clouds slowly moving through eastern South Dakota and points to the east. Afternoon temperatures have been about ten degrees above-average for mid-January, in the 30s and 40s East River, and close to twenty degrees warmer in the west.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, and the clouds along with a light south breeze will keep us warm, with lows in the teens Est River and the mid 20s in the west. Due to today’s snowmelt, there may be some areas of fog.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm again, in the low to mid 40s. But as we go through the day, a cold front will drop down from the north. During the afternoon and evening hours, brisk west winds will turn to the northwest. Those strong winds mean it will be cold with serious wind chills by Wednesday morning. Air temperatures will drop below zero in eastern KELOLAND, magnified by strong northwest winds.

After the cold start to Wednesday, the day will be mostly sunny and windy and not very warm. Highs will only reach about 10 East River, and the upper teens in central and western South Dakota. There will be wind chills due to northwest winds 15-30 mph.

Bright sunshine is expected across KELOLAND on Thursday, and winds won’t be as strong. But Thursday will still be cold, in the teens below zero in the morning, and highs only around 10 East River while western KELOLAND warms in to the 20s.

We’ll put some light snow, under an inch, in the forecast for Friday. It will also be a breezy and warmer day, with a warm front sweeping west to east across KELOLAND. Temperatures will be near normal, in the mid 20s to around 30 East River, and around 40 in the west.

The weekend looks like it will be dominated by near-normal temperatures. We’ll have the low to mid 20s East River on Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer in the west.

Sunday will include some light snow chances, with temperature again in the low to mid 20s East River, while the west will have mid 20s to mid 30s. Monday’s temperatures will be about the same, though it will be windy in the west.

Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, it looks like we can expect near-normal temperatures – the mid 20s East River – for the second half of next week through the final few days of January.