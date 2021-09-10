Warm again tomorrow, but cooling with morning showers Sunday: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, September 10

Sunshine dimmed by wildfire smoke continues to dominate the skies over KELOLAND. As expected, a south breeze is helping to warm temperatures above-normal for this part of September. We’re climbing into the 80s for most of the area.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy. The south breeze will keep us mild, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, as easterly winds switch to the northeast. But before the cooler air takes hold we will still enjoy another warmer than normal day, with the 80s in most of KELOLAND. NE South Dakota will be limited to the 70s due to the influence of the NE breeze.

Clouds will thicken up on Sunday, especially in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There could also be some rain showers across the region on Sunday morning, but they are currently expected to only bring a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Sunday will also be cooler, in the 70s, with an east or northeast breeze.

Monday looks like our best chance of rain and thunderstorms. We could get several tenths of an inch or more. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Showers – light showers – will again be possible on Tuesday morning in southeast KELOLAND. Otherwise sunshine will increase, but temperatures will cool back to the low to mid 70s.

High pressure should bring abundant sunshine on Wednesday, with the upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River. We’ll remain in the upper 70s to low 80s the remainder of the week.