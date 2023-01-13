SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While eastern KELOLAND is cold this afternoon, western South Dakota is making it up. Locations along I-29 struggled to reach the teens this afternoon, some even staying in the single digits. Western South Dakota and the Black Hills are easily in the 50s.

3 PM

Tonight the winds will pick up in eastern KELOLAND. It will be cold as well. Teens and low 20s for overnight lows in eastern KELOLAND and 20s in the west.

Saturday brings warmer temperatures for everyone. We could see 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could hit 35° which is 8° above average. Western South Dakota could see the 50s even near 60° for the first half of the weekend. Winds will be strong creating blowing snow issues.

Sunday is slightly cooler. Highs in the low 30s in eastern KELOLAND with 30s and 40s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will be decreasing on Sunday. We could see a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend has warmer temperatures but Monday brings a shift. Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND could see a rain and snow mix on Monday turning to snow on Tuesday. We could also see snow in central and northeastern KELOLAND on Monday. We are watching another system later in the week. Temperatures do fall slightly by the end of next week.