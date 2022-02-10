Lots of cloud cover is streaming into KELOLAND from the northwest, and it is causing some light rain and light snow showers, mainly north of I-90. Brisk SW winds are helping to warm the air, so we expect (mainly) light rain showers to continue the rest of the day. Temperatures are about ten or more degrees above-normal for this time of year.

Tonight we’ll keep the clouds, with more light rain and snow showers – mainly north of I-90. Any accumulations of snow will be very light. It will, however, be windy with strong westerly winds turning to the northwest at 20-35 mph.

2 pm

We’ll have cloud cover with strong winds Friday morning, as snow showers die down in all but western South Dakota. Total snowfall accumulations will be less than an inch (although there is a weather advisory for 3-6″ for the Black Hills. Then clouds will break up during the afternoon, bringing us sunshine. But very strong northerly winds will actually cause our temperatures to fall dramatically during the afternoon as cold air drops down upon us. Morning high temperatures will be in the 20s and the 30s, but we’ll probably be down in the single digits by Friday night – which is looking cold.

Saturday will be chilly, especially in eastern KELOLAND, where morning lows will be near or below zero. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the mid 20s. There could be a few light snow showers in NE South Dakota into SW Minnesota. Western South Dakota will be warmer, in the mid 30s.

Sunday now looks like it will also be cold, with single digits above or below zero in the morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy, with a few snow flurries possible with little or no accumulation. Sunday’s highs will again be in the mid 20s, while western South Dakota will be near 40.

It will be warmer for Monday, Valentine’s Day, in the mid to upper 30s East River to the low 40s in Rapid City. Tuesday looks breezy and even warmer, in the 40s.

There could be some midweek showers, but they will be more of a nuisance than anything else. We’re still lacking the moisture we desperately need to develop a spring snowpack. Sioux Falls is 13-1/2” below normal for snowfall, and there are similar concerns about dryness across the entire KELOLAND region.