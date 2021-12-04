Very Windy Sunday; Cold Monday; Some Snow Showers Possible – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, December 4

Today marked a preview of what’s to come in terms of chillier weather, though we’ll likely be colder than this by the time Monday comes around.

Windy weather picks up a bit more overnight, though we do stay mainly dry. Lows bottom out in the mid 20s to low 30s.

High wind headlines are in place across KELOLAND, with the eastern third of the region under a wind advisory and the rest of the area under a high wind warning. Gusts through the day may reach 50 to 60 mph at times, so be sure to take all necessary precautions.

Highs are achieved early in the day, with temperatures gradually falling through the day with the passage of a cold front. Overnight lows will likely range in the teens and single digits.

A rather cold and breezy day is on the way for your Monday, with wind chills in the morning falling near and below zero at times. Bundle up as you prepare for the day.

Highs may not get out of the 20s in many areas, with some locations even struggling to get out of the teens.

A weak disturbance moves through the area on Tuesday, giving much of the region a chance for some light snow showers. Accumulation amounts are expected to be light across much of the area.

Following a break on Wednesday, another disturbance comes into the picture on Thursday. This time, we’ll have a rain and snow in the cards for KELOLAND.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to above average temperatures come back and stick around. We’ll also watch Friday and Saturday as low pressure to our south attempts to jog northward and send a little moisture our way.