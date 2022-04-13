The storm system has pulled away to the northeast, but strong westerly winds have followed in its wake. We have brisk west winds that will continue tonight, as colder air is alco coming into the region even as skies have been sunny in the south and cloudier in the north.

2 PM

Tonight will be another windy night, with westerly winds gusting to 40 mph or more. There could also be a few lingering light snow showers in western and central South Dakota, with leftover moisture plunging down from the north. Low will be in the 20s. Rapid City will again dip down into the teens.

Tomorrow we’ll have even stronger winds in central and eastern KELOLAND, with gusts to 50 mph or more from the west. Clouds will be thicker in the north, where there could be a few very light snow showers. With those strong winds, temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below normal, in the 30s. Winds will turn to the northwest and start to decrease from the west overnight.

Friday will be partly cloudy and still windy, though not the exceptional gusts of recent days. Temps will remain below normal, in the mid 30s to the low 40s with a northwest winds 15-30 mph.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and less windy. Temperatures will remain cool, in the upper 30s in NE South Dakota, but the low 40s the rest of KELOLAND.

Easter Sunday will come with another round of snow, possibly mixed with rain at the time. It will also be breezy, holding temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are expecting accumulations along the lines of 1-3”, the higher end of the range in northern South Dakota.

Light snow showers may linger into Monday morning, but then skies should turn partly cloudy. It will be a breezy day as the system pulls away. Highs will remain much below normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy as temperatures start to rebound. There could be a few light showers on Wednesday, as much warmer air starts to surge back into KELOLAND. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 50s in eastern KELOLAND and the low 60s in western South Dakota.

The warming trend will continue the rest of the week, and the following weekend looks like it will be very warm. Right now, we anticipate temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for the weekend of April 22-24.