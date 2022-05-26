Clouds continue to blanket SW Minnesota, NW Iowa, and the extreme SE tip of South Dakota. Otherwise, blaze sunshine dominates KELOLAND this afternoon. As a result, temperatures have warmed to the 70s to low 80s despite a northerly breeze.

2 pm

Skies will remain clear tonight, with lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. A light southerly breeze will prevent a further temperature drop.

Tomorrow will be an even warmer day, with mostly sunny skies East River and partly cloudy skies West River. With a south breeze, we’ll reach about 80s degrees in the east, and breezy mid to upper 80s in the west.

Saturday could start with some early morning showers or thundershowers in Aberdeen, Watertown, and NE South Dakota. For the rest of the area, it will be a partly cloudy and very warm day. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. But we do expect late afternoon or evening thunderstorms to fire up in western South Dakota, and then move east Saturday night and overnight.

Those storms may pack a punch in the form of large hail and strong winds as they move east. There is a slight risk of severe weather as those storms come through central and eastern KELOLAND.

Sunday may pose an even stronger risk of severe weather. It will be a hot and humid day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and that could lead to severe weather or even an outbreak of severe thunderstorms. Tornadoes are not out of the question, nor is another derecho-type of wind storm. The Storm Prediction Center has already heightened concerns about severe weather over Sioux Falls, SE KELOLAND, and the I-29 corridor.

Depending how the atmosphere gets worked over on Sunday, there could be another round of severe weather in SE KELOLAND on Monday, Memorial Day. It will be a breezy day in Sioux Falls and the SE, with highs in the mid 80s. Northern and western KELOLAND will be much cooler on Monday, with showers or thundershowers and temperatures in the 70s in central and NE South Dakota, but only the 60s with rain in Rapid City.

We’ll cool down on Tuesday, the final day of May. There could be some lingering thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND, with rain showers in the north and west. It will be a touch breezy as cooler air comes in. Sioux Falls should have a high around 80, while Rapid City will only warm to about 60.

Wednesday, June 1 will arrive with even cooler air. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70 degrees, with a few showers around Sioux Falls and the SE. Thursday will also be much cooler than normal, in the upper 60s to around 70 for highs.

Unfortunately, it looks like it will remain a bit below normal for temperatures the rest of next week through the following weekend (June 4-5) and even into the next week. Cool days look to dominate the next two weeks.