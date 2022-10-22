SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We could see records being broken across southeastern KELOLAND this weekend as high temperatures reach into the 80s. Average high temperatures for today are in the upper 50s near 60°. Highs into the 60s and 70s in northern and western KELOLAND while the southeast portion can see temperatures into the mid 80s. Eastern South Dakota will see plenty of sunshine as well.

Tonights lows will be on the mild side with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly to partly cloudy. Winds will also remain on the lighter side through the overnight hours. Average lows are in the mid 30s this time of year. So while we have near record days our overnight hours are warm as well.

Sunday we start to see the cool down headed into KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND will have highs in the 80s again which is near record breaking again with mostly clear skies. Northeastern KELOLAND into central South Dakota will have temperatures into the 70s, which is still well above average. Western South Dakota has a much different story, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Western and central South Dakota can also see a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm throughout the day.

The 7 day forecast tells two very different stories. This weekend very warm and sunny and for the new work week temperatures much closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Central and western South Dakota are the first to get a chance of shower or thunderstorms starting Sunday while those move into eastern KELOLAND for Monday. Monday could bring a wintery mix of precipitation in western South Dakota, along with heavier chances of snow in the northern Black Hills. Sunday and Monday will be on the windy side as well. Another chance of showers returns on Thursday for everyone.