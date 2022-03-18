We have a pleasant day going. Partly to mostly sunny skies East River, with clear skies to the west.

2 PM

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and winds will be very light. Lows will be in the 20s East River to the low 30s in the west.

As promised, a surge of warm air is coming for the weekend. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and very warm for the final day of Winter. A light westerly breeze will turn to the west. Highs will be around 60 in Sioux Falls and East River, and the low 60s West River.

Spring officially starts at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, and it will start in style with an extremely warm day. Clouds will increase, but a brisk southerly breeze will warm us into the upper 60s to low 70s across KELOLAND. South winds will blow 15-25 mph.

Clouds come in on Monday, along with the first shot of rainfall. It should be fairly light, and mainly late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Western South Dakota will be breezy and a little cooler.

Tuesday looks cloudy and breezy and rainy. Meaningful Spring rainfall will be possible, over a half inch according to computer model runs, with an inch possible in eastern KELOLAND where a band of rainfall will persist. Rain will be lighter, but may mix with snow in northern and western South Dakota. Temperatures during the afternoon will fall to around 50.

Wednesday will be windy and colder, with lingering rain or snow showers as the system moves away to the east. Highs will only be in the low 40s East River.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, with temperatures in the upper for to the low 50s, which is pretty close to normal for late March.