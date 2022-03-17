Skies are partly sunny across KELOLAND. A gentle westerly breeze is cooling us from yesterday’s warmth – but temperatures are still about ten degrees warmer than normal for St. Patrick’s Day.

2 PM

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. With a light NE breeze, we’ll drop into the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler than today, with partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday. With a gentle breeze, we’ll be in the low to mid 50s Est River, and the upper 50s in the west.

A surge of warm air returns for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, as temperatures rebound to a couple degrees either side of 60. It should be great for the parade in Sioux Falls, with only a gentle westerly breeze.

Spring officially starts at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, and it will start in style with an extremely warm day. Clouds will increase, but a brisk southerly breeze will warm us into the upper 60s to low 70s across KELOLAND.

Clouds come in on Monday, along with the first shot of rainfall. It should be fairly light on Monday. Temperature will start to dip from west to east.

Tuesday looks cloudy and breezy and rainy. Significant Spring rainfall will be possible, over a half inch to according to today’s computer model runs. Rain may mix with snow in northern and western South Dakota. Temperatures during the afternoon will fall to around 50.

Wednesday will be windy and colder, with lingering rain or snow showers as the system moves away to the east. Highs will only be in the low 40s East River.

Thursday looks dry, with highs only in the 40s. The end of next week also looks cool as our temperatures return back to – or even a little below normal – for the end of next week through the end of March.