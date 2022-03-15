The prolonged warm spell is underway. After a foggy morning in southeast KELOLAND, widespread daytime sunshine has caused temperatures to soar. We’re pushing toward the low 60s to mid 60s across KELOLAND.

2 pm

It will be a mild night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. A south wind will keep temperatures on the warm side. It will be a little breezy in Sioux Falls and the southeast.

We’ll have a band of clouds dropping down through KELOLAND tomorrow. There will be some sunshine, with thicker clouds as the winds switch to the northwest during the day. No precipitation is expected, except for some light rain shower in the morning in Rapid City and the west. Eastern KELOLAND will again have a warm day as the front approaches, with a west wind and temperatures a couple degrees either side of 60.

The northwest winds will drop off a bit on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day. It should be another dry day, except for a few sprinkles West River. Highs will cool back to the low to mid 50s, still warmer than normal for the holiday.

Friday looks mostly sunny, with temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s. We’ll keep it warm and sunny and dry on Saturday, with highs rebounding back to the low 60s.

Spring officially starts at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, but the weather disagrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be breezy as a storm system develops to the west and southwest. With a southerly flow of air ahead of the incoming system, it will be a warm day as well as a breezy day, with a temporary bounce to the upper 60s to around 70.

Lots of clouds on Monday and Tuesday, which will also be breezy as a broad area of precipitation comes in. Right now it looks like we’ll have more rain than snow, though there could be a little bit of snow mixing in, mainly in western South Dakota. There could also be some thunder in SE KELOLAND as the front comes through. We are desperately short of snowfall, but at least we’ll get some moisture in the form of rain out of this system, which should clear out of KELOLAND during the day on Tuesday.

We’re pretty sure that temperatures will cool down behind that system, dropping back to normal for the rest of the week and weekend (March 26-27).