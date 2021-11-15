Very warm tomorrow; Sharply cooler Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 15

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with a front that is straddling the Missouri River separating air masses. It is a somewhat cool day East River, in the 40s, while it is in the 60s West River behind a warm front.

2 PM

There will be a lot of cloud cover across KELOLAND, and that – plus a SE breeze – will help to hold overnight lows in the 30s. Rapid City will have a breezy night as its winds switch to the west.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be the warmest day of the week, and probably the warmest day for the rest of the month. It will also be breezy with a southwest wind East River, switching to a strong NW wind in the west. Temperatures will mostly top out in the 60s.

Strong NW winds will cool us down quite abruptly on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but northwesterly winds during the afternoon will cool temperatures below normal. Highs will be in the low 40s. Rapid City may not make it out of the 30s.

Cool, dry days will end the week. Thursday will be mostly sunny and much below-normal, with the daytime highs in the 30s – low 40s in the west. Friday will be partly cloudy as we warm back to normal in the mid 40s East River. We should reach the 50s West River.

Saturday brings our only real shot at precipitation, and there will be very little moisture available as a front comes through from the west. We’ll call it sprinkles or flurries at this point. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 40s, and behind the front we’ll have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

We see no more warmups in the extended forecast through the end of the month. It looks like temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Thanksgiving and the Black Friday weekend.