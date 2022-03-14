We have a couple bands of clouds sweeping through eastern KELOLAND, with a few breaks of sunshine in between. With a northerly breeze cooling us from yesterday’s mild Sunday, temperatures are close to normal for mid March.

2 PM

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dipping down into the 20s. There might be enough moisture in the ground to produce a bit of fog in SE KELOLAND, with a light south breeze.

Tomorrow will be sharply warmer, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze. We’ll have the low 60s East River to the mid 60s in the west. Those temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above normal.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and we will remain much warmer than normal. East River highs will be a few degrees either side of 60, with a westerly wind that will change to the northwest. Rapid City could have some light morning rain showers, and a northwest wind will keep that area in the mid 50s.

We’ll be partly cloudy and a bit cooler for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, though temperatures will still be about ten degrees above normal for the green holiday. Our run of dry weather will continue.

Friday looks mostly sunny, with temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s. We’ll keep it warm and sunny and dry on Saturday, with highs again a few degrees either side of 60.

Spring officially starts at 10:33 AM CDT on Sunday, but the weather disagrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy as a storm system develops to the west and southwest. With a southerly flow of air ahead of the incoming system, it will be a warm day as well as a breezy day, with a temporary bounce to the low to mid 60s.

Lots of clouds on Monday and Tuesday, which will also be breezy as a broad area of precipitation comes in. It will start as rain on Monday and then change to snow from west to east, though eastern KELOLAND may get more rain than snow. There may even be a little thunder in SE KELOLAND. This looks like the most significant system we’ve had in a while, so keep an eye on the forecast gets fine tuned over the next few days.

We’re pretty sure that temperatures will cool down behind that system, dropping back to normal for the rest of the week and weekend (March 26-27).