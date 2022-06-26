Sunny, dry, and very warm pretty much describes the forecast for the final few days of June. Not much in the way of thunderstorm chances until we get to the end of the week, with near- or above-average temperatures.

4 PM

Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the low 50s and hardly any wind.

Tomorrow we’ll go back to work with a sunny Monday. A light south breeze will help push us back to normal late June temperatures, in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will also be sunny across KELOLAND. Even with the wind switch to the north, we should still reach the mid 80s to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday looks like the hottest day of the week, and there will be concerns about wildfires due to brisk winds. We should reach the mid to upper 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND – and triple digits in central and western South Dakota.

W cool front will come through after that, dropping temperatures back to the upper 80s to low 90s for Thursday. We’ll start to introduce some thunderstorm chances in the north and west.

Friday, the first day of July, will also include some isolated thunderstorm chances – the best chance in western and central South Dakota. We’ll be near-normal for the day, in the mid 80s.

We’ll carry scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and perhaps even Monday the 4th. Right now the forecast models aren’t pointing at anything big or widespread, so consider it typical 4th of July weather, with high temperatures near-normal for the holiday, in the 80s.