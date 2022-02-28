Rapid melting of last week’s snow is occurring across KELOLAND, with extremely warm temperatures and abundant sunshine. We’re not likely to set records, but today’s temperatures are more than 20 degrees warmer than normal for the final day of February.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy as cloud cover moves in from the northwest, but we aren’t expecting anything out of those clouds – except for around Sisseton and the NE corner of South Dakota, where a ribbon of freezing rain and snowfall will be possible, impacting travelers driving to North Dakota. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 20s East River to the low 30s West River.

Tomorrow we begin March with another exceptionally warm day. Most of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, will be in the 60s. The exception will be NE South Dakota, which will be impacted by cooler air coming in from the north. Aberdeen’s high will still be around 40s degrees, with a NW breeze keeping southern and western KELOLAND in the sixties.

Wednesday won’t be as warm, thanks to more numerous clouds and a northerly or northeasterly breeze bringing in cooler air. Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND will still reach the 50s, while Aberdeen and NE South Dakota will be only around 30 with a chance of light snow showers.

That band of snow showers along with cooler air will come through Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND during the morning hours of Thursday. Any amounts will be very light, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and the SE – with 40s in western South Dakota.

With a developing storm system to our southwest, Friday will be cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, coolest in the north. But we’ll be watching the storm system developing in the southwestern US, because it will be coming this way. We expect snowfall to begin Friday evening and night, spreading SW to NE across KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks like widespread snowfall across KELOLAND. Due to the orientation of this system, coming off a low pressure system to our south, this storm Friday night and Saturday has to the potential to give us several inches of snowfall, along with somewhat breezy winds. This system appears to be the first sign of a change in our weather pattern.

Temperatures will also be colder this weekend, in the upper 20s to mid 30s with the snow on Saturday, but colder on Sunday and Monday, with highs only in the 20s. Even the temperatures we’re forecasting may have to be adjusted based on the possibility of higher snowfall amounts.

After that, get ready for a prolonged cold spell. Indications are that we’ll be much below normal for temperatures through mid March!