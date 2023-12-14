SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has been warm in eastern KELOLAND. As of 2 PM, there have been 3 records tied or broken, with a few more in jeopardy. We also have a few clouds moving in for the evening and tonight.

We have a strong south wind across KELOLAND, mainly in south central and southwestern South Dakota. This afternoon has had wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH.

For tonight we could see a few sprinkles or very light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will calm down overnight. Many locations in eastern KELOLAND will be in record territory for warmest low temperatures.

Tomorrow will have on and off sprinkles or very light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND throughout the day. Clouds will be clearing out from west to east. Winds will pick up in western South Dakota out of the northwest. High temperatures will be cooler than today, but still well above normal.

We have a second system moving through eastern KELOLAND on Saturday morning. This system could bring around a half inch of snow to northeastern KELOLAND, and a light rain/snow mix to the southeast, including Sioux Falls. Winds will stay light for the day. High temperatures will be much like Friday in the upper 30s and low 40s in eastern KELOLAND, with 40s to low 50s in western South Dakota.

After Friday’s rain showers and Saturday’s rain/snow showers the 7 day forecast stays mostly dry. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the first day of winter and even into Christmas. We could see stronger winds in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.