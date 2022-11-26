SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We will have a mix of sun and clouds today in KELOLAND and be a little warm. High temperatures today in the 40s and 50s even nearing 60° in some places. We will have a stronger northwest to west breeze today throughout KELOLAND as well.

Tonights lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s. We could see a few more clouds through the overnight hours. We will remain a bit breezy throughout the weekend.

Sunday will be in the upper 30s in northeastern KELOAND and the 40s for everyone else. Sunday will also bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. We try to get rid of some of the wind as we head through the second half of the weekend.

Monday will have high temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s. We will have more clouds to start the work week. Winds will linger in through the first half of the work week. Monday we could see a chance of snow in the Black Hills.

Everyone in KELOLAND gets in on a chance of snow by Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for the first half of the week, then decreasing to the 20s and 30s for the second half of the week.