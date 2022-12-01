SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s near 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. We have a stronger south wind helping warm us up today but that wind will switch around to cool us off heading into Friday. We have mostly clear skies this afternoon but that changes through the overnight hours.

2 PM

The overnight lows for tonight are above average. Typical lows to start the month of December are in the upper teens in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND will see the wind die down through the overnight, Rapid City and western South Dakota will remain breezy. We will also have partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The day on Friday will be cooler as you head west. Western South Dakota will have highs in the 20s and 30s and eastern KELOLAND could see highs reaching into the 40s. KELOAND will remain cloudy throughout the day on Friday. There will be a chance of light snow for Friday, with accumulations of a few tenths of an inch. Strong north to northwest winds will be around on Friday as well.

Saturday tries to bring warmer temperatures in western South Dakota, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Eastern KELOLAND will have highs only in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the south helping bring in warmer temperatures and less than they have been. Skies will be mostly clear for the first half of the weekend.

The seven day forecast includes a cool down heading into the middle of next week. Monday and Tuesday have a chance of flurries or light snow showers with very little accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND, and mid 20s to low 30s for central and western South Dakota. Overnight lows for the middle of the week will be on either side of zero.