SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another day with above normal temperatures, but these temperatures haven’t increased much from the morning lows. There have been very light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND, with lingering fog in the area as well. There are strong winds in western South Dakota through this afternoon.

As of 2 PM

Eastern and southeastern KELOLAND had a warm start to the day. Many locations set new records for warm low temperatures. Many of those temperatures are well above normal high temperatures for the middle of December.

Another round of light rain showers will move through eastern KELOLAND overnight, and we could see snowflakes mixed in. Otherwise the winds will stay light. Clouds will break up the farther west you are in the area.

The snow showers will stay very light overnight and into early Saturday morning. Most everyone will receive under a half of an inch of snow. Extreme northeastern KELOLAND could have a little more.

That goes for total precipitation as well. Very light rain showers in eastern KELOLAND. This includes today and tomorrow. The greens are a quarter of an inch of moisture total. The darker blue in Minnesota and Iowa are around a half an inch of moisture possible.

Tomorrow the rain and snow showers will move out of the area very quickly in the morning. The clouds will break up throughout the day. Winds will stay very light to start your weekend. High temperatures will be cooler than today, but still well above normal. Eastern KELOLAND will have highs in the 30s, 40s in central South Dakota, and low 50s in the west.

Then on Sunday, the winds will pick up just slightly out of the northwest, which will bring cooler air in for Monday. On Sunday, we will have partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 40s across KELOLAND.

Monday will be the coldest day of the 7 day forecast. The highs in eastern KELOLAND will be back to normal, but they warm right back up on Tuesday. Central and western South Dakota will keep their above normal highs on Monday through the 7 day forecast. After this system moves out early Saturday morning the 7 day forecast remains dry and warm. That will last through the first day of winter and even into Christmas.