Hot weather is the big weather story today across KELOLAND. Many locations are already in the 70s, including Sioux Falls. Sturgis has been holding in the upper 80s to near 90 overnight!

Many folks West River hit 100 yesterday. This heat will be expanding today.

Most areas are under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings today. Stay cool the best you can.

If you are in an area shaded in yellow and orange, there’s no question it is drying out. Consider yourself fortunate if you caught over an inch of rain Saturday because you will use that moisture this week.

The latest forecast shows the quick rise in temperatures today into the 90s and 100s. Stronger south winds will develop ahead of a cold front that will likely produce little if any rain here in KELOLAND. We see cooler and drier NW winds tomorrow developing. I would keep an eye on the northeast tomorrow afternoon in case a few isolated t-showers can develop.

The jet stream pattern isn’t friendly to rain chances for most areas until late Friday into Saturday across the north and east. We’ll see how widespread that rain develops, but it does look better for at least some patches of rain around in the northern plains.

Highs today will soar to 109 in Philip. Sioux Falls will fall short of 100, but it will still be very hot.